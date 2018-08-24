Great maternity Photo shoot Experience with Laura Shimili Mears

Its really happy moment for our family that we get to know about our new family member, it’s a festive occasion for all family because our first child is yet to come, my wife is pregnant. That was a very happy day of my life when my wife told me that you’re going to be dad now, I can never express that feeling in words, After knowing this All taking care of my wife, I also manage some extra time from work to give my wife.

On Sunday my wife and me was thinking about how our baby will, then we start searching on Google for newborn baby pictures. With search results of baby pictures I found another pictures of women’s in maternity, I observe that picture and happiness on the face of that lady is tremendous. On Monday I was thinking about that picture and my wife I’m imagining my wife in that pictures after thinking for some while I decided to do maternity photoshoot for my wife and start searching professional photographers in wandsworth. I found Laura shimili mears photography website and I book an appointment with her, she is very cooperative and good communicator, she give me her time and tell about maternity photoshoot, show her work and I am really impressed with her work and took a session. Before the day of shoot Laura gives guidelines about which clothes to wear, and how to be ready for shoot. At the day of shoot Laura came early 15 min and talk with us and encourage my wife for shoot and create a healthy relation within 15 min it help her to click beautiful photographs and my wife also feel comfortable with her. This was a great experience with Laura shimili and team, I suggest you to go with this firm you want a newborn photography session in London, Wandsworth or Tooting bec.