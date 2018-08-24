HIV Diagnosis Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2024

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a retrovirus that attacks the immune system of humans and weakens the person’s defense system against infections. It attacks and destroys T-helper cell, a type of white blood cell, and replicates and produces multiple copies of itself inside these white blood cells. T-helper cells are also known as CD4 cells. Gradually the immune system becomes weak and susceptible to any kind of infections. This condition is known as acquired deficiency syndrome (AIDS). According to World Health Organization (WHO), HIV is a major global public health issue. In 2015, 1.1 million people died of HIV related infections globally, and approximately 36.7 million people suffering with HIV. As a result the global HIV diagnosis market is rapidly increasing, to provide proper diagnosis followed by treatment.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hiv-diagnosis-market.html

The market for HIV diagnosis is witnessing progressive growth owing to the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS infection worldwide, increasing awareness about HIV/AIDS, and government initiatives, increasing number of blood donations and blood transfusions. One of the main reason for rise in number of HIV infection is the changing lifestyle, drugs addiction leading to, injection drug usage, unprotected sex and lack of awareness in some regions and particular class about the mode of transmission. A key factor driving the market for HIV diagnosis is government efforts along with NGOs initiated against HIV/AIDS to lower the disease incidence and extend life expectancy through prolonged R&D efforts. Additionally, in African and Asian regions the rising unmet HIV diagnostic screening requirements provide future growth opportunities for the global HIV diagnostic market. Though HIV diagnosis is the basic requirement for prevention and treatment of AIDS, in some underdeveloped nations, scarcity of funds and the need for technological equipment to run standard tests, along with skilled professionals, and inaccuracy of the test, restraints the widespread acceptance of HIV diagnosis market.

The HIV diagnosis market can be segmented on the basis of test type into antibody tests, viral identification assays, viral load testing, CD4 count tests, and test for early infant diagnosis. The antibody test segment can be further segmented in to HIV-1 Screening Tests, HIV-1 Antibody Confirmatory Tests, and HIV-2 & Group O Diagnostic Tests. The viral Identification Assays segment can be further divided in to P24 Antigen Test, Qualitative PCR Tests, and Viral Culture. Among these, the antibody tests segment accounts for a considerable share of the market. This large share is attributed to the high penetration and market usage of these tests, including Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), western blot testing IFA, RIPA, and home access dried blood spot. These tests are most commonly used for HIV-1 and HIV-2 screening and confirmation as they are highly sensitive and accurate.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22193

The market can be segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, blood banks, and others (academic & research institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, cell banks, and gene banks). Diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to account for the major share of market due to technological advancements and high investments. Increasing awareness about HIV/AIDS is also propelling the growth of the market. Geographically, the HIV diagnosis market is segmented in to five main regions, i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds major share of the market due to strong healthcare R&D scenario, including government and ongoing corporate efforts for development of new products. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the high unmet demands for HIV screening and testing. Furthermore, collaborations among the western market players in the region is another factor fueling the growth of HIV diagnosis market in this region.

Key Players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Molecular Systems Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, bioMerieux SA, MedMira Inc., Hologic, Inc., Alere Inc., and others.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=22193

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/