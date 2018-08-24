Modeina Offers Future Education Opportunities with the Construction of Burnside Primary School

Construction is underway for Burnside Primary School, an educational facility located within Modeina.

[Melbourne, 24/08/2018] – Modeina, a residential community in Burnside run by the Dennis Family Corporation, has started construction of Burnside Primary School on Lexington Drive. The P-6 school, expected to accommodate up to 475 students, is set to open for the first term of 2019.

Preparations for Enrolment Underway

Davide Lombardi, Burnside Primary School’s first principal, is holding Meet the Principal forums in preparation for the school’s opening in 2019. Parents who are interested in enrolling their children are encouraged to attend. Mr Lombardi aims to share his vision for Burnside Primary School and address questions regarding the school’s procedures and future plans. Two sessions have been announced so far: Tuesday, 9th of September and Wednesday, 19th of September.

The Victorian School Building Authority (VSBA) has also released a boundary map and enrolment factsheet for interested parents. Guidelines on student enrollees are included, especially in regards to the Department of Education and Training’s (DET) policy on designated boundaries for neighbourhood government schools.

Facilities in Burnside Primary School

Burnside Primary School will provide a range of state-of-the-art facilities for learning, collaboration and creativity within its 3.5 hectare grounds. The school will also dedicate space for individual studies and sporting activities. Venues include fields, hard courts, and play areas.

The dedicated facilities are covered in the $13.806 million allocated for Burnside Primary School in the 2017-18 state budget for Stage 1 of its construction. For Stage 2, the school will eventually include a Performing Arts and Physical Education facility, after receiving an additional $5.6 million in the 2018-19 state budget.

About Modeina

Modeina is a residential master-planned community in Burnside, West Melbourne. Established by the Dennis Family Corporation, a leader in urban and property development, Modeina provides convenient house and land packages for potential home and landowners. It is located 22 kilometres west of Melbourne’s Central Business District.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.modeina.com.au/.