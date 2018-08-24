vPeer Has Launched It’s Digital Mentoring Platform

vPeer is proud to announce the launch of its digital mentoring platform. About the CEO and Founder Dr. Dilara Sayeed: From Head Start to Harvard, from teaching to senior leadership, and from non-profits to large corporations. Dilara’s experiences fuel her belief that “Success in career and life comes with access to education, resource and great mentors that help us get there.” She founded vPeer to pay it forward.

People have LinkedIn Connections and Facebook Friends online, but those do not help individuals get to “great” or help to master a craft, vPeer.com fills a gap. vPeer.com is virtual peer mentoring across the city, nation, and the world.

vPeer.com walks you through their evidence-based mentoring process, featuring; online profile matching, video meetings, and Learn Bank resources.

vPeer invites all individuals to join come and vPeer.com and build your profile completely FREE. The process is quick, and your Matches will be immediately available for you to view.

vPeer.com also offers enterprise membership solutions that provide customized professional development, peer mentoring, evidence of growth, data analytics on usage, and access to valuable resources. vPeer is generating great feedback from our enterprise pilot and Beta users.