Waste Transport Services Available for Hire at LKM Recycling

LKM Recycling offers competitively priced waste skips and bins for hire in Sittingbourne. The company has more than 1,000 waste containers available in different sizes to collect and transport waste of different volumes.

[SITTINGBOURNE, 24/08/2018] – LKM Recycling, a leading provider of waste management and recycling services in the UK, offers competitively priced waste skips and bins for hire in Sittingbourne. The company stocks over 1,000 waste containers available in different sizes to collect and transport varying volumes of waste.

A Large Supply of Skips and Bins

LKM has a large stock of vehicles ready for despatch. The vehicles are sent to collect and transport wood, plastic, paper & cardboard and metal waste regardless of volume. The waste transport service that collects waste for recycling is a sustainable waste management solution for various industries.

The vehicles for hire available include Articulated Bulkers, Car Collections Vehicles, a Flat Bed with a Hiab and Skip Lorries that come in 8, 10, 12 or 18 yards. They also have Roll on and Roll off’s (Ro Ro’s) that come in 25, 35 or 45 yards. LKM has a computer tracking system that monitors all vehicles.

The company complies with strict laws and regulations regarding waste management and prioritises health and safety across all operations.

Working with LKM Recycling

LKM is a total waste management solutions company that offers advice and high quality customer service. The company buys and sells a wide range of materials to recycle to help clients reduce waste and repurpose them to generate production. The company has worked with various industries for years to reduce carbon footprint and uphold sustainability across all operations.

LKM services include:

• Shredding Services

• Waste Management

• Wood Recycling

• Plastic Recycling

• Paper & Cardboard

• Skip & Container Hire

• Ferrous Metals

• Non Ferrous Metals

• Scrap Car Collection

The team at LKM Recycling replies to all booking queries within 24 hours for clients who provide complete personal information.

About LKM Recycling

LKM Recycling is one of the leading total waste management solutions companies in the UK. With more than three decades of experience in the industry, the organisation is recognised for being a trustworthy and reliable source of advice and services on waste management for various industries. LKM Recycling promotes a Zero Waste policy as part of their goal to contribute to the betterment of the planet.

For more information about LKM Recycling and other waste management-related concerns, visit their website at https://www.lkm.org.uk.