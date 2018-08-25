Barnacle Busters – An Overboard Underwater Prop Repair in Palm Beach

Barnacle Busters is an underwater boat maintenance company present in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It was started in 1983 by Lou Daniello, Jr. They are available as a 24/7 emergency service. They serve up to three different areas called Palm Beach, Broward and Martin counties. Boat bottom cleaning, Propeller repair, PropSpeed Application, Underwater yacht maintenance and Zinc replacement are all the service they are offering. They can also travel overboard for their customers.

Propeller Repair

A Propeller is an important part in a boat. It helps the boat to move forward or backward by accelerating the water. It is working on a mechanism of a fan that transmits power by converting rotational motion into thrust. A boat pro consists of 3 or more blades rotate around a central shaft to create dynamics similar to a rotating screw or airfoil. It creates a pressure in the water when the blades spin. The pressure difference is obtained between the forward and the rear surfaces. It then accelerates the water behind the blade to create force. It is possible for a propeller to bend when it hits some foreign particles. At that time, the boat can’t able to move in the required direction. You need to call some emergency service to repair the issue.

How Barnacle Busters repair propeller

Divers from Barnacle Busters carrying proper pieces of equipment and travel to the place where your boat is in stuck. They start to check bends in the propeller and pull it out with their 25 Ton Hydraulic Prop Puller. After that, they repair propeller and fix it in your boat in the clean water. Also, they bring spare propeller from your dock if available and replace with the bent propeller. Their works are all done on customer’s favourite island. They can also apply paint for your props.

About Barnacle Busters

Barnacle Busters is a largest yacht maintenance company in Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to Palm Beach office, they have two other branches in Broward and Martin. Other than their working hours, staffs also work as after hours if needed or as an emergency service. They are travelling abroad for their customers. Their large fleet of service vehicle helps them to work at customer preferred places like a dock or marina. Their staffs are fully trained and certified divers. To run your vehicle at good performance, they are using PropSpeed Application system. For more information, visit our website http://www.barnaclebusters.com/services/propeller-repair/.

Address:

10456 Riverside Dr.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410

Phone: 561.625.4484