SISTec hosts session on organ donation – Top Engineering Colleges In Bhopal MP

SISTec hosts session on organ donation he Gandhi Nagar campus of the Sagar Institute of ril Science and Technology (SISTec) played host to an awareness session on organ donation organised by Run Bhopal Run and Bhopal Organ Donation Society. The session was attended by over 150 students of SIPTec (Sagar Institute of Pharmacy and Technology), and SISTec (mechanical and civil engineering streams). Dr Amita Chand, president, Run Bhopal Run, along with counselors, Dr Sunil Rai and Joy Ra-chel, conducted the session, ‘Gift a Life’, where they spoke about the importance of organ donation and how to sign up to become a donor. Dr Amita Chand, said that, “We can save life by organ donation and this can happen only by awareness, vol-unteerism and co-ordination.” Dr Keshavendra Choud-hary, principal, SISTec, Gandhi Nagar, thanked Run Bhopal Run and the Bhopal Organ Donation Society team for con-ducting the awareness session.

