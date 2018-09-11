2018 Prebiotics Market – Industry Research Report, Market Share, Size & Revenue Assessment to 2024

Description:

Prebiotics are types of dietary fibres that feed the friendly bacteria in our gut. This helps the gut bacteria generate nutrients for our colon cells and leads to a healthier digestive system. Some of these nutrients include short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, acetate and propionate. They help in maintaining the well-being of the human body and are thus, increasingly appealing to the health- conscious population. Prebiotics assures augmented amnesty and ease digestion problems, which is also driving their demand.

Some of the major factors driving this market:

Increasing consumer awareness towards health, nutrition and their intense focus on need for essential additives in the diet. Rise in global meat consumption, ban of using antibiotics as growth promoters in animal feed, increasing application scope in functional food and dietary supplements, growing emphasis on increasing consumer awareness towards nutrition & dietary supplement take should also drive the market. Sales of functional foods having prebiotics in it are rapidly increasing due to the growing concerns regarding obesity.

On the other hand, the market is challenged by stringent regulations for the registration and labelling of new ingredients. High capital investments required for research and development of ingredients is also hindering the growth of the market.

The global prebiotics market can be segmented by applications, by ingredients and by region.

This market finds applications in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed. Food & Beverage segment includes dairy, cereals, baked food, fermented meat products, dry food and others. Whereas, Dietary supplements consists of food supplements, nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients and infant formula.

Based on region, the global prebiotics market:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. United States dominated the prebiotics market of North America and is expected to surpass USD 950 million by 2024. Also, European market, led by Germany, France, Italy and other countries is expecting a gain at over 9% until 2024. Asia Pacific market for prebiotics is expected to expand significantly in the coming years owing to high demand from developed nations such as Japan and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The key competitors of this market:

Sensus, Jarrow, Cargill Inc., Beneo-Orafti SA, GTC Nutrition, Weetabix, Clasado Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Kraft Foods, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Stonyfield Farm, Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA, Beghin Meiji, Roquette America Inc., Royal Cosun and Parmalat S.P.A.