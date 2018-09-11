Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market 2018 Global Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

One of the greatest problems encountered by railways in Europe is that track costs, the major cost component for Infrastructure Managers (IMs), have not significantly decreased in the last 30 years. In the same period of time, competing modes of transportation have seen a significant reduction of Life Cycle Costs (LCC). This narrows the business case for rail transportation. In addition to costs, noise pollution also became a crucial issue for railway operations.

Track Geometry Measurement System, is used during new railway construction and used in track geometry based risk and maintenance management for revenue track lines. Major criterions of a track geometry measurement system is measuring:

-Track gauge

-Track cant

-Transition curve and superelevation ramp

-Horizontal curve radius

-Vertical curve radius and gradient

Other criterions also may include: twist, dynamic cross-level, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Track Geometry Measurement Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. China is the major contributor for this region. As of 2016, China has the world’s longest high-speed railway network. In addition, the rapid expansions in metro systems in the countries such as India and Australia are creating growth prospects in this region.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The worldwide market for Track Geometry Measurement Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 610 million US$ in 2023, from 480 million US$ in 2017.

Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers report covers

Amberg Technologies

Trimble Railway GmbH

ENSCO

MERMEC

Plasser & Theurer

Harsco Rail

Fugro

Holland LP

GRAW

MRX Technologies

Jiangxi Everbright

Southsurvey

R.Bance & Co Ltd

Rail Vision

ESIM

DMA

Beena Vision

KZV

Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Segment by Type, covers

Track Geometry Trolley

Track Geometry Inspection Vehicle (TGIV)

Autonomous Track Geometry Measurement System (ATGMS)

Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High-Speed Railway

Heavy Haul Railway

Conventional Railway

Urban Transport

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market.

To describe Track Geometry Measurement Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; To analyze the top manufacturers of Track Geometry Measurement Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Track Geometry Measurement Systems, in 2016 and 2017; To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017; To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Track Geometry Measurement Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018; To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018; Track Geometry Measurement Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023; To describe Track Geometry Measurement Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source



