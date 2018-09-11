Vietnam Rice-Paddy Market Research Report : Ken Research

Vietnam Rice Paddy output in 16/17 season was estimated at xxx.x million tons, up 10.2 million tons over last year, equivalent to 2.08%-the record volume in history, in which the consumption was at xxx.xxx million tons, up 1.68% over the same period. The main reason for the 16/17 rice season record increase was the expansion of rice cultivation area after the El Nino incident in the 15/16 season ended. The total area of global rice cultivation in 16/17 season reached 161.1 million hectares, an increase of 2.3 million hectares compared with the 15/16 season. The average rice consumption per capita in the world in 2016 reached 54.57 kg per person, lower than 2006 with 56.5 kg per capita.

Asia is the largest rice producer and consumer in the world. The rice output volume of the 16/17 season reached the record of xxx million tons. The cultivation area of the region increased by 0.5 million hectares to 145.3 million hectares while rice consumption accounted for nearly 90% of global rice consumption. Global rice exports in the 2016/17 season are up 2% over the 2015/16 season, reached xx.x million tons (export volume ranked second in history, after the 2013/14 season with 44.1 million tons).

Rice is the main food crops and also the main source of income for millions of rural households in Vietnam. The area of rice cultivation in March 2018 was estimated at x.xx million hectares of winter-spring rice, down 18.4 thousand hectares and equal to 99.4% over the same period last year, in which 1.09 million hectares was in the north, equal to 97.9%; Southern provinces reached 1.97 million hectares, equivalent to 100.2%. According to the preliminary report of localities, the rice output of the 2017-2018 season in the whole Mekong Delta reached xxx,x thousand hectares, an increase of 9.3 thousand hectares compared to the last season; The productivity was estimated at 46.1 quintals per hectare, increasing 7.4 quintals/hectare; The output reached xxx,x thousand tons, up 182.8 thousand tons.

In recent years, Vietnamese rice has penetrated and increased its export volume to some high-end markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Japan. However, Vietnam’s main export markets are Asia (accounting for 70%) and Africa (accounting for 14%). The rice exports of 2017 rice reached x,xxx thousand tons increased by 20.4%, the rice export turnover x,xxx thousand USD, up 21.2%. In 2017, China is the largest rice importer of Vietnam, accounting for 40% of Vietnam’s total export volume of x,xxx thousand tons, up 35.2% over the previous year.

