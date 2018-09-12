Amit Sadh – I believe my mentor is Salman Khan

Amit Sadh, the dashing dude from Gold has won the hearts of many with his quirky jokes and charming personality has also made a mark in the Bollywood industry. Amit was recently seen at the launch of Livon Times Fresh Face, an inter-city and inter-college talent hunt, where he spoke about his life, mentors and of course his own fresh factor.

Talking about whomhe thinks is his mentor, he said, “Over the years many, but in the film industry, I believe that Salman Khan is my mentor and I think my fresh factor is that I am hardworking, also, I am very sincere. While Salman Bhai has been like a mentor, I admire my father the most, and the advice that he gave me when I was younger was ‘be humble’ and I try to live by that now. When I was a kid I did not understand it but now I do.”

When quizzed about his go-to feel-good refreshing activity, Amit said, “I love my job so I don’t really feel like long or busy days tire me but my go-to feel-good refreshing activity, after a rare such long day, is spending time with my dogs, basically chilling at home even if that means some telly-time!”

Joining Amit for the launch of the Livon Times Fresh Face, season 11, was actor Nusrat Bharucha along with comedian SanketBhosale. At the launch activity, Nushrat also participated in a fun competition where she stuffed 5 whole marshmallows into her mouth at one go, while Amit bowed-out, Sanket stepped up and lost count of the number of marshmallows he stuffed, making the launch a memorable affair for everyone watching!