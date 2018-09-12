Door Phone Industry: Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Door Phone Industry has also suffered a

certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Door

Phone market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.72% from 562 million $

in 2014 to 683 million $ in 2017, ReportsandMarkets analysts believe that in the next few years, Door

Phone market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the

Door Phone will reach 920 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross

profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know

about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the

world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and

value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment,

channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also

cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the

manufacturers.

Definition

Manufacturer Detail

Aiphone

FERMAX

Honeywell

Legrand

Panasonic

1byone Products

ABB Genway

Axis Communications

Guangdong Anjubao

Hikvision

FARBELL

Samsung

Schneider

TCS

Urmet Group



Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Product Type Segmentation

Audio

Video

—Industry Segmentation

Commercial

Household

—Channel Segmentation

Direct Sales

Distributor

Trend (2018-2022)

Product Type Detail

Downstream Consumer

Cost Structure

Conclusion

