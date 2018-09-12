Guide shopping the fashion birthstone bracelet for yourself

The modern birthstone list has remained unchanged since 1912. In chronological order, the birthstones are Garnet for January, Amethyst for February, Aquamarine for March, White Spinel for April, Emerald for May, Alexandrite for June, Ruby for July, Peridot for August, Sapphire for September, Pink Tourmaline for October, Citrine for November, and Blue Zircon for December.

The most common types of birthstone jewelry are rings and necklaces in the form of pendants and charms with a chain. The rings are made with birthstones set into the crown or on the side. The necklaces are made with birthstones attached on top of the pendants or embedded into the pendants or charms. The birthstones are either natural ones or lab created ones. Lab created ones are also known as simulated birthstones or crystals and they are the most popular version today as evidenced by the commercial success of several Austrian crystal companies. Other popular forms are bracelets, earrings, lockets and watches. All types are personalized with the respective gemstones of your loved ones and some styles and designers will allow you to personalize with names and even birth dates. The most unique retailers have styles that are handcrafted which makes each piece a one-of-a-kind item!

There is really not saying that says that each child has to have a different stone. You could just find a birthstone bracelet with the same number of stones as there are grandchildren. This is really important because it creates personal jewelry. The regular types of this bracelet are just so colorful that it might not really represent your grandmother's personal style that she might end up wearing it just out of obligation. There are several ways to combat this. You could go with her birthstone. You can also just go with a beautiful bracelet and have everyone in the family really chip in to buy it which will have a lot of sentimental meaning to her.

Another option is to just really experiment and have a lot of fun with multicolored bracelets. For instance, you might be able to find a multi-sapphire or even a multi-diamond piece. This will be quite expensive and could be the purchase of a lifetime. Plus the colors will represent every single person's month in them. Often times these kind of bracelets use smaller stones that are kind of invisibly set so that it just blends from one color to another in a graduated rainbow. This can be very elegant and very fun and it can truly be a piece that your grandmother will treasure.