Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market 2025 Research Report by Opportunities and Consumption Growth Rate by Application

12th September, 2018- Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market is expected to gain a significant growth in the forthcoming period. Industrial refrigeration systems are commonly referred to as refrigeration equipment used for commercial retail and storage for hypermarket, supermarket, restaurant and convenience. Industrial refrigeration systems are mainly used for ice making machines, walk-in-coolers and beverage refrigeration. Industrial refrigeration mainly characterizes special jobs rather than standard ones which raises the cost. In an industrial refrigeration plant, the process comprises built-up systems and is more common than complete packages due to variety of installations and combined processes.

Top Key Manufacturers of Industrial Refrigeration Systems market are :-

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

GEA Group AG

The Danfoss Group

Other

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market by Product Type:

Compressors

Condensers

Evaporators

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market by Applications:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geographical Analysis of Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Further, industrial refrigeration systems technically comprise parallel compressors, condensers, and evaporators that serve air conditioning assignment. Commercially, the expanding base of food and beverage industry on a global scale demand authentic refrigeration system to ensure shelf-life of food, hence the industrial refrigeration system sales market is expected to get a leverage owing to demand from these industries.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of industrial refrigeration systems market includes stringent government norms and inclination towards environment-friendly or natural refrigerants and enhancement of cold-chain infrastructure in emerging economies. Additionally, rise in significance of controls and software in near future resulting into automation of manufacturing sector is also expected to contribute to the growth of industrial refrigeration system sales market.

Based on segmentation by equipment, industrial refrigeration system sales market includes compressors, condensers, evaporators and controls. Compressors segment is further sub-categorized into reciprocating and screw. Condensers segment is further sub-categorized into evaporative and air cooled & water cooled. Evaporators segment is further sub-categorized into air-cooled and liquid chillers.

Based on segmentation by refrigerant type, the industrial refrigerant systems sales market includes ammonia, HFCs, CO2, HCFC and HC. Based on segmentation by application, the industrial refrigeration systems market includes fruits & vegetables processing, beverages, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, dairy & ice-cream processing, refrigerated warehouses, meat, poultry & fish processing and refrigerated transportation.

