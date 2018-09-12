IVT, IS One of Best Vacuum technologies are the core fundamental covering extensive industrial areas

Vacuum technologies are the core fundamental covering extensive industrial areas such as the space engineering, the biotechnology, the material engineering and the chemical engineering. To respond various demands for such fundamentals, we are producing/supplying various products from small devices and large scaled equipment including vacuum devices for researches, semiconductor testing devices, display process equipment, furnaces for semiconductors and valves for chemical applications. We have been accumulating our experiences and know-hows on productions of precision components and advanced vacuum devices via cooperative projects performed with other companies, universities and research institutes for multiple years. Especially the intangible values are expected to be relatively higher due to the technical support from the vacuum center, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science.

We promise to make our best efforts to provide the best products through non-stop quality improvements and technological innovations based on continuous efforts and passions with young and highly experienced talents to become the trusted Main Partner by customers. Also, we promise to utilize our full power in equipment/part development projects as a partner of Samsung Electronics, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science, National Fusion Research Institute and other prominent research organizations in Korea.

Li₂TIO₃Pebbles

Lithium titanium oxide (Li2TiO3) is used as the tritium proliferation material for nuclear fusion furnaces. We have developed a mass production system and process handling yearly 50kg or more and supply such systems to various related institutions in Korea. Ceramic pebbles

Specification

• Diameter : 1.0±0.05 mm

• Roundness : < 0.05 mm

• Purity : < 10 ppm

Applications

Breeding Blanket

For Fusion Reactor

Features

Pebbles

• High thermal conductivity, stability

• High chemical stability

• High mechanical resistance

Manufacturing System

• Patented dispensing & washing technology

• Capacity: 50 kg per year

• Fully automatic operation

Customized Vacuum & Components

IVT supplies various vacuum based systems customized for the user requirements and characteristics to the universities and their subsidiary research centers in Korea. Vacuum Display Process Equipment