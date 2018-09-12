Opportunities for the global waterborne coating industry to reach $86.6 billion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global waterborne coating industry looks promising with opportunities in architectural, general industrial, automotive, packaging, protective, wood, marine, coil, and others. The waterborne coating industry is expected to reach an estimated $86.6 billion by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021.The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry, and increasing renovation activities, and stringent environmental regulations leading to the use of solvent-free formulations.

In this market, architectural, general industrial, automotive, packaging, and protective are the major segments of the waterborne coatings industry. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the protective application segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global waterborne coatings industry, the architectural application segment is expected to remain the largest market. Economic development in Asia Pacific, particularly China and India, has presented opportunities for waterborne coatings in the construction industry, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The acrylic based waterborne coating segment is expected to remain the largest market by resin type because of its excellent chemical properties, low cost, and availability. Therefore, its demand is increasing significantly across a number of applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to an increase in the construction activity and rapid growth in automotive production in China, India, and Japan.

Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World are expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period due to strict government regulations about the use of low volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants emission products; there is also growing demand for waterborne coatings from every end user industry application.

For business expansion, the report suggests new product development to reduce VOC emission and enhance weathering properties of waterborne coatings. The report further suggests the development of partnerships to create win-win situations and the development of low-cost solutions for end users

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include the development of nanoparticles waterborne coating for improving the performance and development of polythiophene waterborne coating for steel. PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sherwin Williams, Valspar Corporation, and Axalta Coating Systems are among the major suppliers of waterborne coatings.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global waterborne coatings industry by application type, by resin type, by solubility, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities for the Global Waterborne Coatings Industry 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions of the market. The study includes a forecast for the global waterborne coatings industry by application type, resin type, solubility, and region, as follows:

By application type [Volume (Billion Pounds) and $ Billion shipments from 2010 to 2021]:

• Architectural

• General Industrial

• Automotive

• Packaging

• Protective

• Wood

• Marine

• Coil

• Others

By resin type [Volume (Billion Pounds) and $ Billion shipments from 2010 to 2021]:

• Acrylic based waterborne coating

• Alkyd based waterborne coating

• Polyurethane based waterborne coating

• Polyester based waterborne coating

• Epoxy based waterborne coating

• Others

By solubility [Volume (Billion Pounds) and $ Billion shipments from 2010 to 2021]:

• Soluble

• In-Soluble

By region [Volume (Billion Pounds) and $ Billion shipments from 2010 to 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

