Sheet Face Mask Market Size to reach $1.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Sheet Face Mask Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Mass Sheet Face Masks market held the largest share in the Global Sheet Face Mask Market Size by Category Type in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Premium Sheet Face masks market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2018 – 2024).

The Offline distribution channel market is expected to remain the most preferred distribution channel in the Global Sheet Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel. The Online market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The Asia Pacific market held the majority share in the Global Sheet Face Mask Market by Region in 2017, and would maintain its lead throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2024). The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/sheet-face-mask-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of TONYMOLY Co.,Ltd., Bio Natural Inc., The Face Shop, Innisfree Corporation, Kracie Holdings, Ltd., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Yunos Co. Ltd, Es Cosmetics, Lancome Paris, and Star Skin Beauty Group AG.

Global Sheet Face Mask Market Size Segmentation

By Fabric Type

Non-woven fiber

Cottons

Hydrogel

Bio-cellulose

Other Fabric Type

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Category Type

Premium Sheet Face masks

Mass Sheet Face Masks

By End User

Female

Male

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

TONYMOLY Co.,Ltd.

Bio Natural Inc.

The Face Shop

Innisfree Corporation

Kracie Holdings, Ltd.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Yunos Co. Ltd

Es Cosmetics

Lancome Paris

Star Skin Beauty Group AG

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Sheet Face Mask Market Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market