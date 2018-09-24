Defoamers Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2024

The global defoamers market is envisaged in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to see high fragmentation along with a high level of competition between players vying for collecting a larger share. In order to take advantage of increasing demand for defoamers in emerging economies, manufacturers could expand their distribution facilities therein. However, the U.K., the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and the U.S. witness strong presence of suppliers and manufacturers of silicone defoamers.

In 2016, top five leading players secured close to a 20.00% share of the global defoamers market. Large chemical firms using dedicated manufacturing technologies and having the required skill and experience to manufacture defoamers are expected to make their presence known in the market. Merger and acquisition could be a go-to business tactic adopted in the market. For instance, Evonik completed the acquisition of Air Products’ specialty additives business in 2016. Later in the year, the surface treatment business of Chemetall Group was acquired by BASF SE.

TMR projects the global defoamers market to rise at a 4.50% CAGR during the forecast tenure 2017-2025 to be valued at a US$7.35 bn by the end of 2025. In 2016, the market bagged a US$2.73 bn. In 2017, the paper and pulp end-user industry ranked higher in terms of market share. It achieved a 28.82% share in the year. By region, Asia Pacific could take a leading position in the market while expanding at a 4.3% CAGR.

Lower Steam Consumption Fetches High Demand for Defoamers

Defoamers find extensive use in the paper and pulp industry. They help avoid drainage problems, development of bacteria, creation of deposits, and challenges in paper manufacturing. They improve the operational efficiency of paper machine and also reduce the breaking of paper during production. Furthermore, they allow lower consumption of steam, thus helping to save cost and energy.

Industrial processing and manufacturing of liquid coatings and paints are researched to be significant applications of chemical or mechanical defoamers. Such defoamers prove to be effective in curtain coating and other advanced application methods as well as application of coatings with rollers and brushes.

CFR for Use of Additives in Food and Drugs Puts Pressure on Vendors

Need to adhere to policies set by the FDA and follow the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) on the part of the use of defoamers in food and drugs could be somewhat harsh on players operating in the global market. Moreover, CFR is revised once a year while all of the regulations are subject to change. Failure to operate according to the regulations could result in significant losses.

However, standardization of all of the regulations and policies across the globe is expected to bring some relief to players. The international defoamers market could also bank on profit-making applications in the paints and coatings industry.

