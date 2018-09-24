Memory Foam Mattress Market in the US 2018 – 2022 : Industry Growth, Demand And Forecast Report

24 September 2018: Memory foam mattresses are made of petroleum-based polyurethane. These mattresses enhance comfort, provide pressure point relief, and aid in reducing soreness and back pain. Also, they are effective in preventing sleep-related disorders such as insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, and sleep apnea.

Analysts forecast the Memory Foam Mattress Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the memory foam mattress market in the US. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of mattresses such as traditional, gel-infused, and plant-based memory foam mattresses.

Memory Foam Mattress Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Serta Simmons Bedding Company

Spring Air International

Sleep Number

Tempur Sealy International

Market driver

Increased incidence of sleep disorder and back pain among individuals

Market challenge

Long replacement cycle

Market trend

Introduction of organic memory foam mattress

Key questions answered in this report