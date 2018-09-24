Self-healing Materials Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2016-2024

Self-healing materials refer to materials that have the ability to repair damages without human intervention. These materials are inspired from biological systems that display the ability to restore after being damaged.

Self-healing materials are categorized as biomaterials, reversible polymers, inorganic capsules, self-healing coatings, shape memory materials, and vascular systems. These materials are used across several end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, military, construction, electronics, aerospace, and energy generation.

The market study is a collective of facts and factoids that presents developments in the global self-healing materials market in a chronological order.

Global Self-healing Materials Market: Trends and Opportunities

The key factor driving the self-healing materials market is that self-healing materials significantly reduce the maintenance needed for restoring damages. Self-healing materials such as self-healing mortars and self-healing cements used in the construction sector have displayed significant demand over the past few years. The trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years as well.

The Automotive sector displays a significant demand for self-healing materials. This is because automotive OEMs apply an exterior covering to automobiles that work as a healer in the event of a scratch or a cut. Thus, the frequency of maintenance required due to scratches and cuts on automobiles is reduced significantly and also the frequency of regular maintenance.

The electronics industry displays a significant demand for self-healing materials. Electronic giants such as Apple and LG are recommending the usage of self-healing materials in electronics such as laptops, desktops, and mobiles.

The healthcare industry presents lucrative growth opportunities to the self-healing materials market. This is because self-healing materials have the potential to be used in the production of biomimetic, thereby bolstering the growth of the self-healing materials market.

Global Self-healing Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global self-healing materials market are ACCIONA, Applied Thin Films Inc., Autonomic Materials Inc., INNCEINNMAT, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., SENSOR COATING SYSTEMS LTD., Fescon Oy, GENERAL MOTORS, Volkswagen, Apple Inc., BASF SE, ALSTOM, Avecom, S.L., Critical Materials, NEI Corporation, SLIPS TECHNOLOGIES, Flame Spray Technologies, GKN Aerospace, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, and LG Electronics.