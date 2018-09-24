Zonal Isolation Market Revenue to Reach US$27.88 billion by 2024

The world zonal isolation market is prognosticated to receive a good boost in the background of mushrooming exploration activities and the latest evolution in the production of shale gas. Since crude oil prices pose a direct impact on the chemicals employed for zonal isolation, there is a high degree of volatility expected on the part of the cost of using chemical zonal isolation technology. Howbeit, the augmenting measure of offshore production and exploration activities in countries such as the U.S. is expected to draw in a handsome demand until the concluding year of the forecast period. In order to attenuate the challenges associated with the migration of shale gas to a surface, plugs, packers, and other mechanical zonal isolation technologies are being used by well operators.

The international zonal isolation market is prophesied to reach a valuation of US$ 27.88 bn by 2024 while registering a CAGR of 6.6% between 2016 and 2024, according to a latest report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Offshore Zonal Isolation Displaces Onshore Application off the Market

By technology, the global zonal isolation market could be segmented into two categories, viz. mechanical and chemical. Out of which, chemical zonal isolation technology is anticipated to secure a lion’s share in the world market on account of its prominent usage in horizontal wells for isolating water and gas producing zones. Polyacrylamide, plastic, and monomer are the three chemicals employed in this method. Mechanical zonal isolation technology, on the other hand, makes use of packers, perforated lines, plugs, and sliding sleeves for the purpose of keeping gas and oil from migrating to various geographical layers.

The worldwide zonal isolation market is also classified according to application, where onshore and offshore zonal isolations have taken precedence. However, the offshore zonal isolation market is envisaged to take the lead. This is predicted to occur on the back of elevating drilling activities and massive investments in offshore production and exploration activities, which have taken the demand to a new high. With regard to the onshore application, it is forecasted to gain strength as this mature field undergoes redevelopment.

Amongst the top players making their mark in the global zonal isolation market, Nabors Industries Ltd., Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes, Inc., Weatherford International, and Superior Energy Services, Inc. are expected to relentlessly outshine.