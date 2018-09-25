Classic EGT and CHT Scanner – How does it work in Aircraft?

The J.P. Instrument manufactured Classic Scanner is perfect for any plane. The Classic scanner is a small convenient package with an even more convenient price tag.

The Classic Scanner has been in the market for over 20 years, and its reliance and durability is the best in the market.

Easy on the pocket, easy to install and use, the large red LED display also make it very easy to read in all conditions. The Classic Scanner is flawlessly accurate.

The Classic Scanner scans CHT and EGT temperatures (in degrees Fahrenheit or Centigrade), and both include alarms. The Classic Scanner is paired with JPI’s famous super accurate fast-response probes. The Scanner is FAA TSO approved (Aerospace Standard AS 8005 and RTCA Documentation DO¬160A) and comes with a one-year limited warranty.

The accuracy of the Classic Scanner comes from its 3-times-a-second scans of all the probes connected to it and, it can accept up to 16 probes.

How does the Classic Scanner work in aircraft?

Once properly installed by a qualified aircraft maintenance engineer, the Classic Scanner can automatically display TIT, EGT, OT, and CHT and even, OAT.

When the TIT option is installed it (e.g. a 6-cylinder engine would display TIT in EGT scan position 7), OT in CHT scan position 7. To select voltage option simply press the step switch.

The CYL digit is the cylinder number of the temperature currently displayed. In the EGT Monitors / CHT display a 4-digit value is an EGT whereas a 3¬digit value with small leading ‘c’ is the CHT reading.

The pilot can switch between automatic or manual operation via the mode switch; ‘A’ for automatic mode and ‘M’ for manual. In auto mode the Classic Scanner will index through each measurement approximately every 4 seconds.

The Classic Scanner has a ‘dimming’ switch placed at the top right side of the scanner. It is a two-state button and each press alternates between bright and dim. The field programmable switch is located in a hole on the bottom of the instrument case near the front bezel. Turn the Scanner® on and place a small slotted screwdriver into the hole and rotate it until it aligns with the switch slot. Clockwise rotation increases the number channels scanned up to 8. This can be verified by turning on the instrument and noting the initial cylinder number displayed.

You can alter the indexing rate (when in ‘Automatic mode’) by using a small slotted screwdriver through hole below the CYL raised letters on the front panel. The control will vary the indexing rate from fast (1.5 sec) to slow (9 sec.) through ¾ of a turn, clockwise.

The visual alarm in the Classic Scanner is pre-set at 450°F (for CHT) and 1650°F (for TIT Probes). The alarm consists of a flashing digit. Pressing the STEP tells the instrument that you have noted the alarm and it will resume the scan. However, the instrument will continue to stop on the out of range readout until the temperature falls within the normal range.

Please visit the url for more information on the J.P Instrument’s Classic Scanner: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/classic-scanner/