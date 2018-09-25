Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market 2018-2022 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

Automotive Specialty Coatings

This report focuses on the Automotive Specialty Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Asia Oceania region is estimated to be the largest market for automotive specialty coatings during the forecast period. Asia Oceania region is estimated to be the largest producer of passenger cars and LCVs, which are the largest contributors in the automotive specialty coatings market.

The worldwide market for Automotive Specialty Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPG;;BASF;;Axalta;;Akzo Nobel;;Sherwin-Williams;;Kansai;;Solvay;;Covestro;;Dow Chemical;;KCC;;Nippon Paint;;Clariant;;Electro Tech Coatings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Specialty Coatings market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Specialty Coatings Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Specialty Coatings, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Specialty Coatings, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Specialty Coatings, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Specialty Coatings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Specialty Coatings sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source…Continue

