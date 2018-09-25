Global Simulation Learning in Higher Education Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Simulations imitate a real phenomenon and are used in the field of training and education to boost the development of skills like decision-making and critical thinking. In the past, simulations were restricted to fields like military, aviation, and medicine and involved methods like role play, mannequins, and interactive videos. With the advances in technology, there has been the emergence of computer-based simulations.

Simulations have been adapted to a considerable extent by higher education institutions as they enable instructors to leverage innovative educational paradigms like experiential learning, collaborative learning, prompt feedback, and interactivity. Simulations are an essential part of virtual learning environments (VLEs) that help a learner to explore information through active involvement in the curriculum.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Simulation Learning in Higher Education market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Simulation Learning in Higher Education market by product type and applications/end industries.

The STEM simulation learning segment accounted for more than 70% of the total market share. Vendors are devising simulations for students of STEM courses, which can supplement traditional classroom courses. These simulation learning courses are scalable and can cater to the learning needs of a vast number of higher education students irrespective of their locations. The growing penetration of STEM simulation learning in developed countries will boost this market’s growth in the coming years.

APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the simulation learning market in the higher education sector. Much of this region’s growth can be attributed to the high demand for packaged content and the increased use of tablets and laptops by higher education students. Factors such as high penetration of broadband services, increasing technology deployment in colleges and universities, digitization, new education policies, and high enrollment in online higher education will drive simulation learning in the higher education sector in APAC.

The global Simulation Learning in Higher Education market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Simulation Learning in Higher Education.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Forio,,InfoPro Learning,,McGraw-Hill Education,,Pearson Education,,CapSim Management Simulation,,Edufice,,Experiential Simulations,,Indusgeeks Solutions,,Innovative Learning Solutions,,Realityworks,,Simmersion Immersive Simulations,,Simtics,,Toolwire,,VChain Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia),Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa),Market Segment by Type, covers,STEM Simulation Learning,Non-STEM Simulation Learning

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Higher Education

Adult Higher Education

Reasons For Choose this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a 5-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

