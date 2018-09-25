Truck Scale Market Size for Value (Million USD) and Volume (K Units): Radiant Insights

September 25, 2018: This industry study presents the global Truck Scale market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Truck Scale production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Truck Scale in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Avery Weigh-Tronix, etc.

Global Truck Scale market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Truck Scale.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Rice Lake Weighing Systems

• Avery Weigh-Tronix

• Cardinal Scale

• WALZ

• Mettler Toledo

• AGWEIGH

• Kanawha Scales & Systems

• LEON Engineering

• JFE Advantech

• Air-Weigh

• B-TEK Scale

• Active Scale Manufacturing

Truck Scale Breakdown Data by Type

• Electronic Truck Scale

• Digital Truck Scale

• Mechanical Truck Scale

• Other

Truck Scale Breakdown Data by Application

• Agriculture

• Chemicals

• Coal & Mining

• Food & Beverage

• Transportation and Logistics

• Other

Truck Scale Production by Region

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Other Regions

