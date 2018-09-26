CBRNE Detection Equipment Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “CBRNE Detection Equipment Market (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growth of CBRNE incidents across the world and the need for security.

Americas dominates the CBRNE Detection Equipment Market during the forecast period

Americas has the largest share in the CBRNE Detection Equipment Market. It is expected to reach $1.5 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.1%. The US is the main country which is the top CBRNE equipment manufacturer and is also a consumer of CBRNE equipment. Middle Eastern and African regions are also growing rapidly. Americas and Europe hold 59.0% of the total market share.

In the Asia Pacific, countries like China, India, South Korea, and Syria are the emerging economies in the region.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

The commercial and logistics security segment is the fastest growing segment with a huge demand for the CBRNE equipment. This segment is related to harbors, airports, transportations malls, shopping malls, and other commercial locations, where import and export takes place. Illicit trading has become a major problem nowadays, since explosive transportation is a part of it. Hence, commercial and logistics security is needed for continuous monitoring at vulnerable places.

Baggage screening and metal detection are done with CBRNE detection in the airports. Tracking and checking exports for weapons made of nuclear and radiological material are the activities in harbor and rail transport. Fixed, mounted, and standalone detections are used in these places since surveillance is required for 24/7.

Excerpts on CBRNE Detection Equipment Market Growth Factors

The need for detecting CBRNE materials is the main factor driving the CBRNE Detection Equipment Market. Since the post damage attack costs are high, in terms of death and loss of property, it is necessary to follow precautions for avoiding the CBRNE attacks.

Protective equipment is required for end users like the defense industry, first responders, and persons related to law enforcement. To protect themselves and others from threats, these end user industries require more sensitive equipment. . This factor is slated to drive the growth of CBRNE detection technologies in the coming years.

All national governments have strict regulations for the device manufacturers of CBRNE equipment to protect its civilians’ life, health, and property. This factor also elevates the demand for CBRNE equipment.

Key players of the CBRNE Detection Equipment Market

The key players of the CBRNE Detection Equipment Market include Thermo Fisher, Smiths, Bruker, Environics, and Drager. They manufacture chemical detectors such as FirsDefender RM, HazMatlD Elite, Tracer III-V/III-SD, ChemPro100i and X-am 2000.

CBRNE Detection Equipment Market report is segmented as below

CBRNE equipment has applications among end users such as armed forces, emergency responders, fire brigades, Special Forces, and commercial & logistics security.

A. CBRNE Detection Equipment Market By Detection

1. Chemical Detection

2. Biological Detection

3. Radiological and Nuclear Detection

4. Explosive Detection

B. CBRNE Detection Equipment Market By System

1. Introduction

2. Spectrometers

3. Radiation Detectors

4. Standalone and Standoff Systems

5. Emergency and First Responders Systems

6. Reconnaissance Vehicles

7. Hazmat Suits and Protective Equipment

8. Unmanned Vehicles

9. Training Simulators

C. CBRNE Detection Equipment Market By End User

1. Introduction

2. Armed Forces

3. Emergency Responders

4. Police Forces

5. Special Forces

6. Fire Brigades

7. Commercial & Logistics Security

D. CBRNE Detection Equipment Market By Geography(covers 17+ countries)

E. CBRNE Detection Equipment Market By Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. Mirion Technologies

2. MORPHIX TECHNOLOGIES INC

3. BRUKER CORPORATION

4. ENVIRONICS OY

5. SMITHS GROUP

6. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

7. FLIR SYSTEMS INC

8. BIOQUELL PLC

9. PROENGIN SA

10. BIOFIRE DIAGNOSTICS

11. W.B. JOHNSON INSTRUMENTS

12. GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL SOLUTIONS

13. OWLSTONE INC

14. LUDLUM MEASUREMENTS

