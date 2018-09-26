Fruitbowl Digital Takes Flight With The Digital Mandate For Leading Travel Expert Riya Travels

Mumbai, 26th September: Riya Travels, the travel expert, has assigned its digital duties to Fruitbowl Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. As part of the digital mandate, the multiservice digital agency will be responsible for digital strategy and content.

Established in 1980, Riya Travels has been providing world-class travel solutions and the best service in the industry with over 60 locations across India, USA and Canada. They are a one-stop solution for all travel needs and are more than equipped to make any travel plan hassle-free and easy; and now they turn to Fruitbowl to replicate the same on their digital platforms.

Commenting on the association, Mr Manoj Samuel, Director, Riya Travel and Tours (I) Pvt. Ltd., said, “Travelling is a very integral part of the Indian lifestyle, and we’ve been dedicated to making the domestic and international travel experience as amazing as possible for our customers over the years. Fruitbowl brings to the table young and creative enthusiasm and a strong understanding of digital communication that can help us keep the conversation going. We look forward to moving forward and upwards with this new partnership.”

“When you think travel companies and social media, you think discounts, new offers, and product pushing; but that is NOT what we stand for,” says Faisal Amin, Co-Founder, Fruitbowl Digital. “Social Media has slowly become everyone’s go to travel planner, and we want Riya Travels to be at the top of everyone’s searches, creating experiences rather than clickbait.”