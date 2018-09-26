Hire Car shifting in Bangalore based on rates at Carbikemovers.com

Are you looking for a Car transportation service provider in the Yeshwanthpur? Then doesn’t worry if you are moving to some other place of the country, then you can easily get in touch with Carbikemovers to get your vehicle transported. You need not be worried about the Car Transport in Bangalore, whether a car or a bike, we will transport it safely.

Carbikemovers is one of the reliable transportation service providers in the Bangalore area which helps in conveniently shipping your asset to the desired location. You need not worry as it will be transported by the experienced and trained professionals only. The car carriers are designed with all safety measures like chains and locks so that the car will be held tightly in it. It helps in preventing any damage during the transportation.

Car bike movers are India’s largest network transport network. We are a trusted brand that listed topmost quality standard car transportation services, vehicle shipping, car carriers, car movers and shifting services to all over India at affordable prices. We offer timely services to the individuals that are searching for car shipping, vehicle moving services; we provide comprehensive reliable car transportation services to all over India.

A hydraulic pump is used to move the car up and down in the carrier which helps in the prevention of damage or any scratches. Special seat covers are used to cover the seats during the transportation so that no stain or damage is done during the entire process.

During the Car Shifting in bangalore, a halt is done after certain kilometers to check and ensure that the vehicle is in excellent condition or not. The car will be picked up from your place at the time of your convenience and will be transported at the desired destination safely. The vehicles are sealed packed so that it is not driven in any case in your absence. It is our token of commitment towards the client.

You will get regular updates about the location of the car during the transportation. You can even track your vehicle with unique feature offered by us. We are registered with, authorized department and follow all rules and regulations defined by the government of India. The Car Transportation in Bangalore transportation can be done on any day of the week as per your convenience.

You can select open or closed vehicle transportation facility as per your requirement and budget. Open vehicle transportation is affordable, safe and secured too. Closed Vehicle transportation is specially designed for luxury cars or any exotic vehicles. It is slightly expensive in comparison to open transportation type.

If the distance is more, then we offer terminal to terminal transportation also where the car is delivered at one terminal and then picked up from the terminal of another city and delivered to your doorstep. So if you have less time and more distance need to be traveled, save time with the terminal to terminal transportation service option.

The charges of the entire services of Vehicle Transport in Bangalore are decided on various factors like the type of vehicle, type of transportation facility, weight of the car, a distance which need to be covered, etc. So we will provide you a detailed costing budget before finalizing an agreement. No hidden charges will be added once the agreement is done. You need not have any amount in the form of cash at the time of transportation of the car. The specialist from our team will discuss each point with you in detailed.