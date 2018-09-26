Version Control System Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 | Leading Key Players: Microsoft Corporation, Perforce, Mercurial, Canonical Ltd., WANdisco

“Version Control System Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Type (Local Version Control System, Centralized Version Control System and Distributed Version Control System) by Operating System (Windows, Linux and Others) Leading Players and Regional Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024”. According to the BrandEssence Market Research Analyst, global value of version control systems is estimated at around US$ 360 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at significant growth rate

Introduction to Version Control System Industry:

Version control system is a software tool used to track changes to software development projects and allow team members to change and collaborate on the same files. It allows developer to work simultaneously on code and isolate their own work. The centralized model with the centralized Version Control Systems (CVCSs) and the distributed model with the distributed Version Control Systems (DVCSs) are the different approaches to Version control systems.

Version Control System: Driver support systems.

The range of people or customers using version control systems is now getting broader than ever. In past, it was the sole province of software engineers, but these days, version control systems have pervaded just about every part of the organisation. While specific job roles of those needing to use version, control will vary considerably according to the organisation, in the embedded design market, typical users range from technical staff, to marketing and product management staff and external third parties Growing users base are the main drivers for the version control system market growth.

Global Version Control System Market: Segment Overview

The global version control system market is estimated to register a CAGR of % 11.8% between 2018 and 2024. The growing demand of trailer from developing country and logistic industry is supporting the Version Control System Market growth. The regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region was the dominant market in 2017 in terms of revenue of version control systems. During forecast period, countries in North America such as the U.S. are expected to be key markets for sustainable revenue generation from version control systems. On the basis of type, the global version control systems market is segmented into distributed version control system, centralised version control system, and local version control system. The centralised version control systems segment is expected to dominated the global version control systems market with more than 69% share in terms of revenue by the end of 2024.

We have segmented global version control system market as follows,

By Type,

• Local Version Control System

• Centralized Version Control System

• Distributed Version Control System

By Operating System,

• Windows

• Linux

• Others

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• The Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• Africa

• Rest Of MEA

Top players like,

• Microsoft Corporation

• The Apache Software Foundation

• Perforce

• Git

• Mercurial

• Canonical Ltd.

• WANdisco

• IBM

• Others

