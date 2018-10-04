Seymore Law Firm – Offering the Best Commercial Legal Assistance in Lubbock

There are many incidents where innocent people are caught into some legal trouble unknowingly and it becomes very difficult for them to get rid of it. The legal matters may be related to accidents, bribery, injury, or even the ownership of the commercial properties. In such a case, it is very difficult to consult an experienced advocate who could help them to get out of the legal matter. It is in fact a challenge for them to search and hire a trustworthy advocate or legal firm who would guide them in the correct way. In case you need any kind of legal assistance from a good criminal defense attorney Lubbock, you may contact us at the Seymore Law Firm.

We have the best lawyers in Lubbock, who intent to help our clients in legal troubles. Founded back in 1981, we are specialized in the court matters of all types. We are proud to hold a very good name and prestige in this field. No matter if someone has acquired your property illegally, or if some individual has mistakenly dragged you into some legal case, we would take you out of the trouble that you are going through. All our professionals are well-qualified and experienced to provide the best specialized assistance to our clients.No matter how big or severe your case is, we know all the tactics of solving those.We are proud to serve thousands of people who were trapped into some legal matters even being innocent.

We are expert in handling the legal cases of those who have got unexpected injuries or death of their beloved ones, and now want justice for their loss. We also defend those who are booked for false charges of crime or bribery at their workplace. Our family law attorney Lubbock would also help those who seek divorce from their partner, custodyof their child, and other similar issues.Our licensed advocates are trained to fight for your fundamental rights, irrespective of degree of charges imposed on you. Some of our associates have even as good as over thirty years of relevant experience of solving national as well as international cases.

CONTACT US:-

Seymore Law Firm

810 Main Street, Lubbock, Texas 79401

Phone – 806.747.3825

Fax – 806.747.3851

Email – info@seymorelaw.com

Website – http://seymorelaw.com/