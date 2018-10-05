Global UCaaS Market to reach $31.3 Bn by 2022

The global UCaaS market size is would grow from USD 15.7 Billion in 2015 to USD 31.3 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. North America would be the largest market during the forecast period. Stable economy, technological advancements, and unified communication infrastructure demands would drive the market for UCaas in the North American region. APAC region however would be one of the leading markets with unprecedented growth during the forecast period. India and China would contribute substantially to the growth of the Asia-Pacific region.
The Telephony market dominated the Global UCaaS Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 thereby growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The Unified messaging market would witness the high growth rate of 12.9% during 2016-2022.
The On-Premise market would lead the deployment market growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The Cloud Based market is expected to constitute a market share of more than 40% by 2022.
The report highlights the adoption of UCaaS (Unified Communication-as-a-Service) market, globally. Based on the component, the UCaaS market is segmented into Telephony, Unified messaging, Conferencing and Others Robotics. Based on the Deployment, the market is segmented across On-Premise, Cloud Based segments. The report further segments the market based on the End User Organization Size as Small & Medium Enterprises and Large enterprises. Industry vertical wise the market is bifurcated as Consumer goods and retail, Telecom and IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Public sector and utilities, Logistics and transportation, Travel and hospitality and Others. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.
Some of the major market leaders profiled in the report are Cisco Systems (U.S.), Computer Science Corporation (U.S.), BT Group (U.K.), 8×8 (U.S.), West Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Voss Solutions (U.S.), Verizon Communication (U.S.), Star2star Communications (U.S.), and Polycom (U.S.).
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical and Geography.
Global UCaaS Market, by Component
Telephony
Unified messaging
Conferencing
Collaboration platforms and applications
Global UCaaS Market, by Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Global UCaaS Market, by Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global UCaaS Market, by Vertical
Consumer goods and retail
Telecom and IT
BFSI
Healthcare
Public Sector & Utilities
Logistics & Transportation
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Global UCaaS Market, by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
