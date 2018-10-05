MBAF Ranked Top “Best Of The Best” Firm By Inside Public Accounting for 2018

Nationally recognized public accounting firm MBAF has been ranked as the top-scoring “Best of the Best” firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) for 2018, being one of 50 firms nationwide to earn the recognition. The firm was also recognized as a Firm of Distinction, having earned the “Best of the Best designation for the last 17 years consecutively. In addition, MBAF ranked 38th in the IPA 100 list, the publication’s annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation.

“We are consistently recognized as a ‘Best of the Best’ firm due to the commitment and effort of our team of talented professionals,” said Tony Argiz, chairman and CEO of MBAF. “They have positioned MBAF on the path to success, and it is a testament to their hard work that the firm was the highest-scoring firm on the list.”

Since 1987, IPA reports and analyzes the news, trends, strategies and politics that affect the nation’s public accounting firms. IPA provides them with the information and resources they need to compete and operate more profitably.

To be named “Best of the Best”, IPA uses a series of surveys and analyses, which focus on the firm’s growth, income, productivity and staff turnover. This year’s “Best of the Best” list was selected from more than 550 firms that participated in the survey, which were ranked based on more than 70 IPA criteria, including exceptional performance, high level client service, strategic planning and long-term consistency. The Best of the Best is divided in to three categories: Best of the Best above $5 million in revenue, Best of the Best under $5 million in revenue and Best of the Best in Canada.

The 2018 group represents the top 10% of all firms that participated in the 2018 IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms.

A full list of the 2018 IPA Best of the Best firms can be found on the INSIDE Public Accounting website.

For more information on MBAF, visit our website at www.mbafcpa.com