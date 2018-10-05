Tata Power Solar now launches an extensive residential rooftop solution in Ajmer

Annual saving is expected up to INR 50,000 for 25 years

Recently launched residential rooftop solution in Delhi and Mumbai

Tata Power Solar, India’s largest solar energy company, and Tata Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary has launched a complete residential rooftop solution in Ajmer. Mr. B.M Bhanu, MD, Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd and Mr. Himanshu Gupta, IAS, Commissioner Nagar Nigam, Ajmer, inaugurated the residential rooftop solutions today in Ajmer. Senior dignitaries from the government and key decision makers from the corporate industry also graced the launch event with their presence. The residential rooftop solutions are expected to save upto Rs 50,000 annually for 25 years.

Tata Power Solar comes with a successful background of executing World’s largest Rooftop at a single location and India’s largest carport at Cochin International Airport. Recently, Tata Power Solar joined hands with Cricket Club of India and installed the World’s largest solar powered Cricket Stadium Mumbai, in a record period of 100 days.

Tata Power Solar brings forth India’s most trusted and dependable rooftop solution. A votary of reducing carbon footprint, Tata Power Solar’s residential rooftop solution decreases use of diesel generators, hence leading to more fuel savings. Apart from this, the consumers can avail a chance to earn from their idle rooftop space. To further ease the beneficiaries’ expenses, the proposition comes with government subsidy. The company already has a robust 150+ sales and service channel partners across India which provides its valuable consumers with financing options.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power, said, “After our successful launch in Delhi and Mumbai, we are happy to offer solar roof top to generate easy and cost effective solutions for the residential consumers in Ajmer now. We urge all Ajmer customers to take full benefit of this service.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashish Khanna, President, Tata Power (Renewables), said, “It is our endeavor to provide knowledge of commercial benefits as well as quality aspects of solar roof top installation to our residential consumers. We are hopeful that with initiatives like these we offer cost-effective Green energy and help consumers in energy conservation. This will also achieve our Company’s objective of ‘Lightening up Lives’.”

Safety is as an important aspect of this installation. The company ensures that work happens safely and effectively to prolong the life of the system. The residential rooftop segment will further strengthen the Company’s leadership position in solar rooftop segment, along with being key growth drivers in inspiring environment-friendly energy solutions. The Company recently launched this solution in Delhi and Mumbai and has received a great response from residential segment. Renewables are the new growth area which will bring greater value and will align with the changing consumer needs.