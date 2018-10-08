Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market is implied to the combination of systems which are interconnected in order to control bridge operation for increased safety and efficient bridge management. These systems are designed for vessels such as tankers, container ships, mega yachts, and others. Recently, the advancement in technology has achieved the latest generation of bridge consoles which offers the ultimate ergonomic design for ease of operation and maintenance.

The rising seaborne trade, surging marine tourism, increasing compliance of maritime safety norms, and growing use of inland waterways are the major factors to drive the growth of global integrated bridge systems market. However, shortage of qualified professionals, and digitalization making the ships vulnerable to cyber threat are the challenges faced by the key market players. Moreover, increasing number of ports and rising awareness regarding safety regulations are expected to open up new growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

Component, module, software, platform, size, and geography are the major segments considered in the global integrated bridge systems market. The component segment includes small ship integrated bridge system, medium ship integrated bridge system, and large ship integrated bridge system. Module segment comprises RADAR system, communication console, and ECDIS system. By software, the segment is bifurcated into synapsis NX, Visionmaster FT, K — bridge sensor integrator (SINT), Naviplanner 4000, and Napa Logbook. Platform is sub-segment into commercial ships, and naval ships. Further, the size segment is categorized on the basis of small ships, medium ships, and large ships.

Based on geography, the global integrated bridge systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine, Rolls Royce, Raytheon Anschütz, FURUNO Electric Shokai Ltd., NORIS Group GmbH, Consilium Marine & Safety, Kongsberg Maritime, Praxis Automation Technology, SAM Electronics, and L-3 Communications Mapps Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market with respect to major segments such as component, module, software, platform, size, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016–2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

