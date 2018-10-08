Precision agriculture also known as satellite farming or site-specific crop management (SSCM) is a farming management concept centered on observing, measuring and responding to inter and intra-field variability in crops. It uses IT to ensure that the soil, as well as, the crop receive an optimum number of nutrients needed to maximize the production, thereby, increasing crop yield. It operates on several technologies such as GIS, GPS, and remote sensing to collect crucial field related information, which is further examined to support cultivator’s choices with regard to crop fertilizing, planting, and harvesting. Precision agriculture for development and for sustainability and environmental protection is gaining a lot of prominence in the current scenario.

The Precision Agriculture Market is mainly driven by factors such as growth in agriculture industry, convergence of IT with agriculture, and increasing focus on farm efficiency and productivity. In addition, increasing need for monitoring crop health for yield production have also supported the market growth. However, high cost of investment, slow penetration of technology, and lack of technological skills may hamper the market growth. Moreover, government promoting precision agriculture, and increasing global demand for food owing to increasing population are the aspects creating new growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

Component, technology, application and geography are the major segment considered in the global precision agriculture market. The component segment includes hardware, software, and services. Technology segment is sub-segmented into GIS, GPS, remote sensing, telematics, and VRT. Further the application segment is bifurcated into field mapping, yield monitoring, crop scouting, inventory management, weather tracking and forecasting, financial management, farm labor management, and other applications.

Based on geography, the global precision agriculture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players operating in the market include AgJunction, Inc., Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, Dupont Pioneer, Trimble, Inc., BASF, CropMetrics LLC, Dicky-John Corporation, and Raven Industries, Inc., Deere & Company among others.

Scope of the Global Precision Agriculture Market

Offering segments

Hardware

Sensors

ASS

RADAR

Drone

GPS

Other Hardware

Software

Local Web Based

Cloud-Based

Services

System Integration & Consulting

Managed Services

Connectivity Services

Assisted Professional Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Technology segments

GIS

GPS

Remote Sensing

Telematics

VRT

Application Segments

Field Mapping

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Inventory Management

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Financial Management

Farm Labor Management

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

