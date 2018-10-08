Sales Rain Acquires 27th Floor in IBM Plaza, Eastwood City

Consistently innovating its services and infrastructures, Sales Rain proudly announces the expansion of its Eastwood site.

Originally owning three floors, the company takes acquisition of IBM Plaza’s 27th floor. With a total of 427.80 square meters of leasable area, the aforementioned service office is adaptable enough to carry a wide array of working areas from shared desks, private offices to seat leasing facilities. At the same time, Sales Rain expanded its 28th floor site. This specific floor carries over 615.87 square meter of space with 284.60 sqm of leasable area, designed to offer modern seat leasing services for BPO companies and other IT functions.

Sales Rain’s Eastwood branch serves as the company’s second fully-owned infrastructure since its arrival in the Philippine shore during the year 2009. Heralded as the country’s very first IT park, it continues to be one of the most sought after business address in the Metro due to its large labor pool and multipurpose township that provides both commercial and residential buildings.

Now with a total of four infrastructures in IBM Plaza, Sales Rain can cater to more businesses in need of versatile office space solutions.

Sales Rain currently has multiple locations in Metro Manila and plans to continue its expansion as they acquire more offices in Cubao, Taguig, Pasay and Alabang.

Sales Rain is a US incorporated company providing premier seat leasing services, coworking spaces, private office facilities and call center solutions with branch offices registered in the Philippines.

You can find them online at www.salesrain.com.