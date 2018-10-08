Semiconductor & Ic Packaging Materials Market By Material Type (organic Substrates, Solder Balls, Bonding Wires, Die-attach Materials, Lead Frames, Encapsulation Resins, Ceramic Packages) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023

The Semiconductor Ic Packaging Materials Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. Furthermore, it comprises of current events, latest market trends, schematic representation of the global companies with their prime developments, mergers & acquisitions, deals and agreements, expansions and investments, etc.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market was worth USD 20.98 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 30.77 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.35% during the forecast period. Semiconductor and IC bundling materials are used to shield ICs or semiconductor products from outer ecological factors, for example, humidity and corrosion. These bundling materials are used alongside cutting edge technology keeping in mind the end goal to give most extreme security. These packaging materials shape a base of semiconductor devices for creation of end points to associate.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Sumitomo Chemical, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd, BASF, Toray Industries, Mitsui High-tec Inc, LG Corp, Henkel, Alent and Tanaka Kikinzoku. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation:

The global semiconductor and IC packaging materials market is segmented on the basis of material types as organic substrates, solder balls, bonding wires, die-attach materials, lead frames, encapsulation resins, and ceramic packages. The organic substrate segment is dominates the market. Organic substrates form a base of the semiconductor device and are produced by another layer to complete the circuit. This material is favoured over leading frames for industrial applications.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the leading section in the worldwide semiconductor and IC bundling market attributable to its expanding populace. Nonetheless, India and China are likewise developing as the worldwide pioneer in the semiconductor and IC bundling market because of expanding discretionary income and ideal condition for semiconductor industries. North America reflects a significant development in the semiconductor market. Europe is additionally foreseen to witness appeal for electronics products.

Data Mining:

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

