Specialty papers Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

In Specialty papers report,We Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Specialty Paper market for 2018-2023.Specialty Paper refers to the paper used in the special fields such as: packaging, printing, etc.

These papers are often used in a very special function, process or decorative way. A release liner used in a medical bandage that can be removed and reapplied to the skin several times without causing discomfort is a great example.

Specialty papers, as their name implies, feature special products for special applications. In 2017, the total specialty paper and paperboard market consumption was 3025 K MT for Packaging & Labeling sectors. The Packaging and Labeling sector accounts for the largest volume, principally because of release papers, aseptic packaging, liquid packaging boards, and lightweight C1S packaging papers. This sector represents 41.13% of total specialty paper consumption in 2017.

In the future, United States market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Specialty Paper production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the value of Specialty Paper is estimated to be 8578 Million USD.

Over the next five years, our projects that Specialty Paper will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Specialty Paper market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, we consider value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Decor Paper

Release Liner Paper

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Others

Segmentation by application:

Packaging & Labeling

Building & Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

KapStone

Glatfelter

International Paper

Domtar

SMW

Georgia-Pacific

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Kohler

UPM

Oji Group

Mondi

Stora Enso

Sappi

Fedrigoni

Nippon Paper

Onyx Specialty Papers

Wausau Coated Products, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Specialty Paper consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Specialty Paper market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Specialty Paper manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Specialty Paper with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Specialty Paper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content

2018-2023 Global Specialty Paper Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Specialty Paper Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Specialty Paper Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Specialty Paper Segment by Type

2.2.1 Decor Paper

2.2.2 Release Liner Paper

2.2.3 Packaging Paper

2.2.4 Printing Paper

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Specialty Paper Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Specialty Paper Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Specialty Paper Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Specialty Paper Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Specialty Paper Segment by Application

2.4.1 Packaging & Labeling

2.4.2 Building & Construction

2.4.3 Food Service

2.4.4 Business and Communication

2.4.5 Industrial

2.4.6 Printing and Publishing

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Specialty Paper Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Specialty Paper Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Specialty Paper Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Specialty Paper Sale Price by Application (201

