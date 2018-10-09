Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Market to Expand at 45.70% CAGR from 2014 to 2020

Increasing awareness about fitness and health among people of all the age groups is propelling the growth of body-worn temperature sensors globally. Body-worn temperature sensors continuously monitor the health aspects such as body temperature, heart rate and pulse rate in infants, elders and patients. Temperature sensors are embedded in wearable devices to monitor temperature and other bodily activities. The demand for body-worn temperature sensors is increasing in the hospital sector due to low level of human intervention in operating these sensors. Moreover, body-worn temperature sensors record the bodily activities automatically at regular intervals. At present, there are different types of wearable sensors in the market such as smart watches, sleep sensors, wearable patches, smart clothing and hand worn terminals among others.

The global body-worn temperature sensors market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing health awareness, compact design and multi-functionality of the sensors and increasing application of these temperature sensors across different sectors. These devices equipped with sensors allow reduced hospitalization bills through self-monitoring and diagnosing of patients on a daily basis. Temperature monitors and wearable patches are significantly utilized to provide remote monitoring services to the physicians.

Furthermore, wearable temperature sensors have wide applications across different other areas such as infotainment, clinical and industrial segment. There is a huge opportunity for new entrants to emerge in the global body-worn temperature sensors market. The new players in the market are expected to come up with substitute wearable devices at lower price. Considering these positive factors, the demand for wearable temperature sensors is set to rise during the forecast period, i.e., 2014 to 2020.

The global body-worn temperature sensors market, by application is divided broadly into five major segments into: fitness and wellness, infotainment, healthcare and medical, clinical setting and industrial and military. The healthcare and medical segment occupied the largest market share in 2013. . Increasing awareness for infant care and rising technological integration in healthcare sector is driving the market growth for body-worn temperature sensors. Continuous glucose monitor is the largest application area under the healthcare and medical segment Moreover, the infotainment segment is expected to grow owing to the conjoint impact of evolution of gaming sector and high demand for advanced technology products such as smart glasses.