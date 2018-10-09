Global E-passport Market 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

E-passport

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer.

Access Full Report: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/reports/global-e-passport-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023-one



The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-passport in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

The worldwide market for E-passport is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research report study.

Request For Sample Report: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-e-passport-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023-one



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Request For Discount: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/check-discount/global-e-passport-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023-one



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adult

Child

Any Question: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/enquiry/global-e-passport-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023-one



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global E-passport market.

Chapter 1, to describe E-passport Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of E-passport, with sales, revenue, and price of E-passport, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of E-passport, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, E-passport market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-passport sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

For Figures And List of Table Of Content Please Click On The Link

About us

Reports And Markets is part of the Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Are you mastering your market? Do you know what the market potential is for your product, who the market players are and what the growth forecast is? We offer standard global, regional or country specific market research studies for almost every market you can imagine.

The marketing research reports consist of market analysis with statistical and analytical information on the markets, applications, industry analysis, market shares, technology and technology shifts, important players, and the developments in the market.

Contact Person

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing