Rise in Bone Marrow Transplant Donors: Ken Research

A bone marrow transplant is a procedure that infuses healthy blood stem cells into your body to replace your damaged or diseased bone marrow. A bone marrow transplant is also called a stem cell transplant. A bone marrow transplant may be necessary if bone marrow stops working and doesn’t produce enough healthy blood cells. Bone marrow transplant (BMT) rejection is a complication that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. This is occurring when newly transplanted donor cells attack the transplant recipient’s body. It also happens when the cells from donor are not accepted by patient’s body and patient’s original condition comes back, called as relapse. The chance of BMT rejection is around 30%-40%, when the donor and recipients are related and it is 60%-80% when the donor and recipient are not related.

According to study, “Bone Marrow Transplant Rejection – Pipeline Review, H2 2018” some of the major players operating in BMT rejection are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bio-Cancer Treatment International Limited, Actelion Ltd, BiogenInc, -Myers Squibb Company, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bristol Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Cell Source Inc., Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc.,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kamada Ltd., KiadisPharma N.V., Kymab Limited, Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., MacroGenics, Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Medsenic, Mesoblast Limited, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Seattle Genetics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sigmoid Pharma Limited, Taiga Biotechnologies Inc., Spherium Biomed S.L.

There are many symptoms of BMT rejection such as chills, chest pain, fever, and drop in blood pressure, flushing, hives, nausea, and headache, funny taste in mouth and pain & shortness of breath. The some of the problem associated with bone marrow transplant rejection include abnormal lymph tissues growth, hormone changes, cataracts, relase, secondary cancer and organ damage and others. Moreover these problems are dependent on important factors such as patient’s health, patient’s age, the length & degree of immune system suppression and chronic gast versus host disease is present or not.

Primarily two approach to prevent BMT rejection at the transplant centers. The first treatment includes immunosuppressive drugs. It prevents BMT rejection by eradicating host T-cells to allow acceptance of donor cells. It also prevents from graft–versus-host-disease (GVHD). A second approach to preventing graftrejection involves supplementing the marrow graftwith peripheral blood leukocytes. Some of the key drugs used immunosuppression arealemtuzumab, antithymocyte globulin, tacrolimus, methylprednisolone, methotrexate, sirolimus and mycophenolatemofetil etc. Second approach involves supplementing the marrow graft with peripheral blood leukocytes.

There are many therapies are used in bone marrow transplant, most important is gene therapy. It is a type of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in which the deficiency in a patient’s hematopoietic stem cell is rectified by gene correction. Currently gene therapy research is expanding.

BMT market is expected to grow $56.9 billion in 2019, a compound annual growth rate of 22.3%. The UK, France and Germany are holding good market shares in the field of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. There may be 25 million registered bone marrow donors worldwide, but only half of all patients are able to match with a donor Of the 712,000 units that exist worldwide, just 4% have enough blood cells to be used. The future offers the opportunity of and probability of new and exciting developments in BMT market developments.

To know more, click on the link below:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/bone-marrow-transplant/154215-91.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/bone-marrow-transplant-rejection-pipeline/52586-91.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/bone-marrow-transplant-rejection/90787-91.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249