Cadmium Pigments Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2019

The booming consumer goods industry, which accounts for large volume consumption of plastics is tremendously contributing to the growth of the cadmium pigments market. The plastics sector accounts for almost 75% of the consumption of cadmium pigments. The pigment has the ability to diffuse in several polymers and provides tinting strength, superior cooling, and high opacity. On top of this, cadmium pigments display excellent quality of color fastness in polymers that often lasts a lifetime.

Cadmium pigments are increasingly being used in advanced complex polymers. Complex polymers such as high density polyethylene, silicone resins, nylon, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polycarbonates, and other thermoplastic polymers extensively use cadmium pigments as these polymers are processes at very high temperature, which rules out the possibility of use of organic pigments and most of the inorganic pigments.

Request Brochure @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

The report presents a pin-point analysis of the growth trends, market dynamics, and competitive structure that will impact the growth of the global cadmium pigments market for the 2013-2019 period.

Global Cadmium Pigments Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the cadmium pigments market are due to the properties of cadmium of resistance to high temperature, low melting point, good electrical conductivity, and high corrosion resistance. Cadmium pigments are also extensively used in industrial paints. The chemical inertness and high temperature resistance of cadmium pigments make them suitable for steam pipes and chemical containers. Due to the physical and chemical properties of cadmium pigments, there are no substantial alternatives and are rarely imitated by other inorganic pigments. The unavailability of suitable alternatives acts as a major driver for the cadmium pigments market.

However, the growth of the cadmium pigments market is restrained due to several factors. Individuals exposed to cadmium are subject to health problems with kidney and lungs being mostly affected due to prolonged exposure to cadmium pigments. Cadmium pigments are non-essential for human beings and their proper disposal is of prime importance. Cadmium if released in the soil or water bodies enters the food chain from where it is absorbed into the human body.

In 2011, the European Union banned the use of cadmium pigments for all plastics. This development is restraining the growth of the Europe cadmium pigments market. Mostly all countries discourage the extensive use of cadmium pigments due to its inherent environmental concerns. Nevertheless, lack of safer alternatives to cadmium pigments will lead to a steady growth of the global cadmium pigments market in the foreseeable future.

Request Customization @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies involved in the global cadmium pigments market are JMB Ltd., Hunan Jufa Technology Co. Ltd., and Rockwood Pigments NA Inc. among others.