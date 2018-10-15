Composite Cans Market Analysis: Maximum of the Revenue to be generated by the Spiral Winding Segment in 2018

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the Composite Cans Market in its published report, titled “Global Composite Cans Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global Composite Cans market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

A Composite Can is a cylindrical paper tube that usually has a body made of several layers of paper and the bases or ends made of metal or plastic. A Composite Can is also sometimes called a Combi container. Composite cans are composed of a body, a bottom closure, and a top closure. There are four main structures in the body of a Composite Can: the aluminum inner web, multipole intermediate webs, and the label web, and the membrane. The base of the composite can is made of metal, plastic and paper board. Composite Cans are used in packaging of every day house hold items such as, drinks, spices & condiments, nuts, tea and coffee etc. Composite cans come in different forms including aluminum membranes with tear tab, paper membranes with or without aluminum coating, paperboard ends and paperboard shakers among others.

Variety of closure options are available including, caps, lids and membranes. Tear-off membranes are found to be popular among consumers as it provides consumer convenience for easy opening of the composite can. Composite cans are made using three production techniques such as spiral winding, convolute winding and linear draw. Composite can manufacturers prefer spiral winding process as it is cheaper than convolute winding method and produces composite cans that have good rigidity and strength. Spiral winding production technique is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%.

According to TMR analysis, composite cans are a replacement for metal cans. Composite cans are widely used packages on grocery store shelves. Composite cans are used for various food and non-food applications offering numerous sizes and barrier options to meet the consumer’s demand. The easy open ends allow companies to produce unique packages that stand out in the retail store. Composite cans are highly used for granular and powdered products. Composite cans are lighter in weight as compare to metal and are impeccable choice for consumers. Metal cans account for the highest share in beverage packaging, however now the manufactures are coming up with composite can packaging fir beverage. Composite cans offer barrier protection to keep the freshness and aroma of the food stuffs intact. Barrier coatings are applied to the composite can depending upon the product filled inside. Aluminum foil liner are mostly used for food packaging.