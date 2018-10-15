RETAIL CLOUD Market Trends 2018 and Industry Forecast 2022

Market Highlight

In the growing digital technology market, consumers are doing shopping from online retail websites and via mobile apps. Retailers across the industry are investing in e-commerce and Omni-channel retailing in order to improve the customer experience as well as to become competitive in the market. Major retail chains such as Wal-Mart, Target, and Costco are deploying several strategies on this front and trying hard to integrate their vast store network with online channel and attracting buyers to do online shopping which thereby boosting the company sales. These growing shifts of consumers towards Omni channel is supporting retailers in preserving their brand value. However, the presence of big e-commerce giants namely Amazon, and Flipkart are a big threat for retail cloud market as they consist of large customer base globally. To subdue this threat, the retail industry is gradually shifting towards Omni channel retailing and trying to integrate the multiple online channels which thereby increasing tendency to spend more than the regular shopping.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2414

Global retail cloud market is estimated to reach USD 28 billion by 2022 from USD 10 billion in 2016 growing with 17% CAGR during forecast period 2018-2022. Geographically, North America is the leading region among Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth during forecast period. Increasing technology adoption and growing movement of customers to online portals for shopping in the region is expected to drive the growth of retail cloud market in the region.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 87 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Retail Cloud Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022”.

Retail Cloud Market Segmentation

The Global Retail Cloud market has been segmented into products, deployment, services and end-user. By products the market is classified into customer management, workforce management, supply chain management, data security management, reporting & analytics. By deployment, the market is classified into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. By services, retail cloud market is been segmented into software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure as a service and serving small & medium size and large scale industries.

The prominent players in the Retail Cloud market are- IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Syntel, Inc., Cisco Systems Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Global, Infor, Inc., and, Retail cloud among others.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/retail-cloud-market-2414

Key Findings:

• Retail Cloud is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of approximately 17% from year 2016 to year 2022.

• North America is expected to dominate the market of Retail Cloud throughout the forecast period.

• By Product segment- Customer management is expected to reach approximately USD 3 billion in 2016 and growing with 19% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022 in the global market.

• By End-User- Small & medium size industries are estimated to grow with approximately 18% CAGR

Target Audience:

• Retail cloud Manufacturers

• Distributors

• Research firms

• Consultancy firms

• Software Developers

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• Stakeholders

• End-user sectors

• Research organizations

The report for Retail Cloud Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2016-2022 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL CUSTOMER MANAGEMENT IN RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, 2016-2022 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT IN RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, 2016 & 2022 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN IN RETAIL CLOUD MAREKT, 2016 – 2022 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL DATA SECURITY IN RETAIL CLOUD MAREKT, 2016 -2022 (USD BILLION)

Continued….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET: DRIVERS & INGIBITORS

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET: SUPPLY CHAIN PROCESS 14

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET: PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 14

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2016 & 2022 (USD BILLION) 16

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL CUSTOMER MANAGEMENT IN RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, 2016 & 2022 (%) 17

Continued…..

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com