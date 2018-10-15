SISTec Fresher’s Party 2018

With the onset of spring the budding Technocrats had a Freshers’ Party at SISTec, Gandhi Nagar Campus. Merriment and poise was the talk of the day giving the new aspirants a platform to interact with the seniors and faculty.

The seniors of the respective departments welcomed the juniors as they entered the college with a warm welcome. The celebration began with the lighting of the lamp. The new comers dressed in western attire and the seniors in the traditional outfits created completeness to the passing of the traditions to the new and budding, in the formal ceremony conducted in the presence of the respective Heads of the Departments. The departmental welcome was followed by the showcasing of the talent on the stage and a ramp walk followed by impressive introductions. Other highlights were singing, skit, songs, mono-acting, standup’s and dance performances.

The prized titles for the day for Miss. Fresher and Mr. Fresher were given to Miss. Kritika Rana and Mr. Honey Pawar respectively. The day ended in the blend of today and tomorrow creating avenues for future. The excitement and thrill of students was visible with students enjoying every moment of party and taking selfies with seniors, batch mates and faculties.

