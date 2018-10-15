Superhydrophobic Coatings Market to reach a valuation of US$37.1 mn by 2024

The global superhydrophobic coatings market is fragmented and immensely competitive, making it well-poised to register a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period by revenue as well as volume. Although the need for high capital investment might appear as a major challenge for new entrants, innovation in product solutions and technologies present several opportunities for them in the superhydrophobic coatings market.

The thriving automotive, construction, and consumer electronics industries have fueled the demand for superhydrophobic coatings over the years. The market is projected to rise from a value of US$2.90 mn in 2015 to reach US$37.1 mn by 2024 at an astounding CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period. By volume, the superhydrophobic coatings market will expand at a 37.3% CAGR from 2016 to 2024.

Rapid Industrialization Drives Demand for Superhydrophobic Coatings in APAC

The global market for superhydrophobic coatings comprises North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of volume, North America led the superhydrophobic coatings market in 2015, followed by Europe. Robust development of the electronics and telecommunication industry and the recovery of the building and construction sector in North America, especially in the U.S., are the key drivers fueling the superhydrophobic coatings market in the region.

The scenario is likely to be similar in Europe in the near future. Countries in Western Europe such as Germany and the U.K. are projected to be the key consumers of superhydrophobic coatings in during the forecast period.

P2i Limited, Cytonix, LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, DryWired, LLC, UltraTech International, Inc., Sto Group, Surfactis Technologies, Nanex Company, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, NEI Corporation, Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc., Rust-Oleum Corporation, Aculon, Inc., and Artekya Ltd. are some of the leading players in the global superhydrophobic coatings market.