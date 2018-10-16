Global 3D Cell Culture Market is estimated to reach $4,899 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2016 to 2024. 3D cell culture is the culture of biological cells in micro-assembles devices, where artificially created three-dimensional environment supports the growth of these cells. The micro-environment parameters of these growing cells can be controlled and monitored to a certain extent. Driven by advancements in the field of cell imaging and analytical systems, cells have been increasingly grown in 3D cell culture and have proved to be useful in many applications. Moreover, they are widely used in tissue engineering and drug discovery, owing to its ability to provide physiologically relevant and accurate data for various in-vivo test. 3D cell culture is widely used in various application such as, disease pathology, tissue morphogenesis and engineering, gene and protein expression, regenerative medicine, and others.

Increase in investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on 3Dcell culture, and growth in number of patients in need for organ transplantation are the key factors supporting the growth of the global 3D cell culture market. Moreover, ban on animal research and testing is also expected to drive 3D cell culture across various applications. However, high initial investments may restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of 3D cell culture for formulating personalized cosmetics would provide growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

The global 3D cell culture market is categorized into technology, application, and end-user. By technology, the market is segmented into extracellular matrices, bioreactors, gels, Scaffold free platform, and microchips. By application, the market is sub-segmented into research, drug discovery, tissue engineering, clinical applications, and stem cell biology. Furthermore, end-user is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industry, and hospital & diagnostic centers.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key market players comprise Merck & Co., Inc., 3D Biotek LLC, Lonza Group, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International, LLC, and Global Cell Solutions, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global 3D Cell Culture Market

Technology Segments

Extracellular Matrices

Bioreactors

Gels

Scaffold Free Platform

Microchips

Application Segments

Research

Drug Discovery

Tissue Engineering

Clinical Applications

Stem Cell Biology

End-User Segments

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Industry

Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

Geography Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

