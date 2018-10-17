Kelly Hyman, Attorney & Actress, Will Speak at Alliance of Women Trial Lawyers’ Fall Conference 2018

Oct-2018, Colorado, Western U.S.A: With an aim to inspire and empower women trial lawyers, actress and honorable attorney of Franklin D. Azar & Associates – Kelly Hyman will be a co-host and a featured speaker at the Alliance of Women Trial Lawyers Fall Conference 2018 on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The Alliance of Women Trial Lawyers is an organization which represent the strength and diversity of women lawyers’ experience across their nation and status. The three-day event, which is to be held from Oct. 27 – 29 in New Orleans will help women lawyers to build their career, strengthen their skills and inspire & mentor other women lawyers.

Kelly Hyman, who regularly work to promote women working in the male-dominating law industry, will be co-hosting the event and speaking on “Powerful Engagement using the techniques of Improv, Voice, and Body” on Oct. 27. Kelly will be sharing her experiences and use her knowledge to guide legal consultants in the situations, when dialogues in the courtroom goes uncontrollable.

Mrs. Hyman expressed her appreciativeness of participation by stating “I am both glad and eager to host and speak at the first fall conference for the alliance. It’s an excellent platform for women lawyers to unite, network with professionals and support each other with opportunities to grow.”

Kelly Hyman has joined Franklin D. Azar & Associates in the class action group where she focuses on consumer class action lawsuits and mass tort litigation. Mrs. Hyman has a bachelor’s degree in communications from UCLA and was awarded a J.D., with honors from the University Of Florida College Of Law. With an experience of more than 10 years, Mrs. Kelly has served as law clerk to Honorable Brian Sandoval, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Nevada, the Honorable Robert Mark, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of Florida, and for the Honorable Wendell Graham, Judge for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court for the State of Florida. She also has extensive experience in mass tort litigation, having represented hundreds of claimants in claims and individual actions filed in state and federal courts involving water contamination, tobacco and Transvaginal Mesh and Bladder Slings.

Mrs. Hyman will be speaking on Oct. 27 at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. Her session will begin at 10.00 AM, which will be followed by lectures from other prominent members of law industry. Event attendees, members of local and international press are invited to ask her views further on the topics and various other issues.