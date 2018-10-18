Global Copper Oxychloride Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.20% over 2016-2024 | TMR

Copper oxychloride, also known as tribasic copper chloride (TBCC), is a greenish colored solid that is crystalline in nature. Copper oxychloride is prepared through numerous methods. These include oxidation of Cu(I)Cl in brine solution and the micronutrients process with copper or cuprous oxide as raw material. Furthermore, copper oxychloride is prepared by reacting cupric chloride in solution with cupric hydroxide. Copper oxychloride is widely employed as fungicide on several fruits and vegetable plants. It is also used in commercial feed supplements, as copper is one of the vital minerals for metabolic functions. Copper oxychloride is used in pyrotechnics to make blue color. It is used in pyrotechnics owing to the low cost of the product as compared to other copper compounds. Copper oxychloride is also employed for colorant and pigment applications in ceramics and glasses. Furthermore, it is used as a catalyst for oxidation and chlorination in organic synthesis. Increasing demand for copper oxychloride in the agriculture industry owing to its usage as fungicide is a major factor driving the global copper oxychloride market. Fruits and vegetable crops are the major consumers of fungicides. Various generic and specific fungicides have been developed for applications in fruits and vegetable crops.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4032

Copper oxychloride is used as an agricultural fungicide in the manufacture of crop protection chemicals. It is a highly efficient fungicide for crops such as tomatoes, potatoes, stone fruit, celery, grapes, avocados, citrus, carnation, and coffee. Fungicide segment dominated the global copper oxychloride market and accounted for more than 90% volume share in 2015.It is expected to remain dominant segment during the forecast period. Copper oxychloride is sprayed on crops to prevent any infection or disease and promote their healthy growth. As a coloring agent, it is used in wall paintings, illuminations, and manuscripts. Copper oxychloride is also employed in the manufacture of commercial feed supplements. It is used in feed formulations for most animal species such as turkeys, chickens, pigs, horses, dairy cattle, and pets. Copper oxychloride is employed as green or blue coloring agent in the manufacture of pyrotechnics. It is used as a catalyst for various reactions such as the production of vinyl chloride. Copper oxychloride is also employed as a catalyst for various organic synthesis reactions.

Request for Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4032

Key players operating in the copper oxychloride market include Albaugh, LLC, Biota Agro Solutions Private Limited, IQV, Isagro S.p.A., Killicks Pharma, Manica S.p.A., SPIESS-URANIA, Syngenta, and Vimal Crop Care Pvt. Ltd.