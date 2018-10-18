UAE Power Market Research Report, Analysis, Value, Forecast, Overview, Size, Growth Analysis : Ken Research

According to study, “UAE Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape” some of the major companies that are currently working in the UAE power market are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, Federal Electricity and Water Authority, General Electric Company, Abu Dhabi Transmission &Despatch Company, Korea Electric Power Corporation, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

There are many sources of energy such as natural gas, nuclear energy and solar energy. Renewable energy has a significant role in UAE’s energy matrix, accounting for more than 255 gigawatts of total power generation. The most important factor for the use of renewable energy is the power of government agencies to take holistic and comparative views of energy costs, in region. By the end of 2017, hydrocarbon based power generation accounts for approximately 98% of the total power generation capacity.

In UAE, one of the most important step towards improving electricity diversification and conservation is to develop smart grid and smart metering roll-out under the overall umbrells of demand side management. Additionally, a number of initiatives such as “smart electrical grid” and “smart meters” are developed. Smart electrical grid is responsible to encourage owners of houses and buildings in Dubai to use solar energy and sell the surplus to the government through the network itself. As well as, smart meters is responsible for contributing to rationalizing the consumption of electricity and water.

The project aims to encourage collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve targets in six particular focus areas: smart life, smart society, smart transportation, smart governance, smart economy and smart environment. These projects are played an increasing role in power generation due to plummeting oil prices. This project strategy relies on three basic principles such as communication,integration and cooperation.

In 2017, in UAE, per capita electricity consumption is very high, at 13 mega-watt-hours. In Dubai and throughout the UAE, electricity price reforms are underway that are supportive of distributed generation.Nowadays, the UAE is encouraging the use of electric cars and building the necessary infrastructure to support power market. The UAE’s Vision 2021 focuses onfostering innovation in its power sector. Recently announced Dubai Clean EnergyStrategy 2050 aims to provide 7% of Dubai’s energy fromclean energy sources by 2020, 25% by 2030, and ultimately75% by 2050. The UAE, electricity price reformsare underway that are supportive of distributed generation and Dubaiclean energy strategy has a target for all rooftops in the city to producesolar energy by 2030.

It is expected that Dubai Clean Energy Strategy will be targeting for all rooftops in the city to produce solar energy by 2030.It is also estimated that renewable to 10% of the country’s total energy mix, and 25% of total power generation, could generate annual savings of USD 1.9 billion by 2030 through avoidance of fossil-fuel consumption and lower energy costs. Additionally, the UAE plans to reduce energy imports and climate warming carbon dioxide emissions by 30% by 2030, using its solar power and nuclear power imported from Abu Dhabi, in order to reduce reliance on gas. It is estimated that, a 1000 megawatt solar plant will be build by 2030, which aims to turn to renewable energies for 25 percent of electricity needs.

